XXX International Minsk Forum "Health Care of Belarus - 2025” opening in Minsk

On April 15, the anniversary XXX International Minsk Forum “Health Care of Belarus - 2025” started in the capital of Belarus.

The scale of the forum is impressive: 8 countries of the world - Belarus, Russia, Hungary, Egypt, Iran, China, Turkey, Switzerland and more than 190 exhibitors. From year to year the International Minsk Forum gathers in one venue a wide medical community from all regions of the Republic of Belarus, professionals who work in the health care system, as well as educational institutions of medical profile, representatives of government agencies and business circles.

The Forum is always about a large-scale exposition and an extensive business program. The exhibition presents innovative developments of the largest Belarusian companies, as well as high-tech products that are used in the field of medicine to improve the quality and accessibility of medical care.

Alexander Khodjaev, Minister of Health of Belarus;

"We are evolving in different areas, from drugs to high production like CT scan and X-ray equipment. We are striving up the ladder. This shows that Belarus has potential and there is interest in our country. There are 12 agreements scheduled for signing - these are the agreements that will affect the quality of medical care and the development of our medicine."

Oleg Shved, Director of Medtechnocenter RUE:

"Medtechnocenter is constantly developing new types of products in all areas. Today, the company has more than 60 thousand units of medical equipment under maintenance. We are also engaged in the production of, for example, medical furniture."

The exhibition "Healthcare of Belarus" is not only the achievements of science and technology. It is also a platform where medical personnel can get the necessary knowledge and learn about new technologies that are being introduced into practical healthcare. A total of 30 scientific and practical conferences, seminars and presentations are planned within the framework of the forum this year. Just on the first day, there will be 12 conferences of various subjects - from topical problems of modern medicine and pharmacy to new approaches in craniocerebral neurosurgical surgeries.