Zimbabwean Parliamentary Delegation Visiting Mother and Child Center

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/01518607-1f8b-41b4-8239-45ac8a5c420f/conversions/4a71b591-b66e-4288-851f-98b8ea244934-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/01518607-1f8b-41b4-8239-45ac8a5c420f/conversions/4a71b591-b66e-4288-851f-98b8ea244934-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/01518607-1f8b-41b4-8239-45ac8a5c420f/conversions/4a71b591-b66e-4288-851f-98b8ea244934-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/01518607-1f8b-41b4-8239-45ac8a5c420f/conversions/4a71b591-b66e-4288-851f-98b8ea244934-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Zimbabwean parliamentary delegation's visit to Belarus continues. On February 20, the focus was on medical issues and improving healthcare. The guests visited the Mother and Child Republican Scientific and Practical Center.

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2cb8f780-bac1-4d96-bf18-02e70d06d333/conversions/813d17b9-4f32-4c46-ac0f-50ca36ecca71-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2cb8f780-bac1-4d96-bf18-02e70d06d333/conversions/813d17b9-4f32-4c46-ac0f-50ca36ecca71-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2cb8f780-bac1-4d96-bf18-02e70d06d333/conversions/813d17b9-4f32-4c46-ac0f-50ca36ecca71-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2cb8f780-bac1-4d96-bf18-02e70d06d333/conversions/813d17b9-4f32-4c46-ac0f-50ca36ecca71-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Special attention - to medical issues

The Mother and Child Republican Scientific and Practical Center is a flagship of cutting-edge technologies in women's health, providing highly qualified care even in the most complex cases. Among its significant achievements, modern endovascular technologies have been noted, helping mothers preserve their reproductive organs. On average, the Republican Scientific and Practical Center performs 60-70 such surgical procedures annually.

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c156485f-eb3f-4fbc-bf0c-77fbcb5ecd20/conversions/902bf2be-f61c-4f19-b57f-9d4542436c8f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c156485f-eb3f-4fbc-bf0c-77fbcb5ecd20/conversions/902bf2be-f61c-4f19-b57f-9d4542436c8f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c156485f-eb3f-4fbc-bf0c-77fbcb5ecd20/conversions/902bf2be-f61c-4f19-b57f-9d4542436c8f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c156485f-eb3f-4fbc-bf0c-77fbcb5ecd20/conversions/902bf2be-f61c-4f19-b57f-9d4542436c8f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Natalya Kochanova, Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of the Republic Belarus:

"My colleague, Ms. Chinomona, was very interested in women's health and the attitudes toward women in our country. And above all, I was delighted that this year, the President declared the Year of the Belarusian Woman. This unique Mother and Child center, which exists in our country and operates quite efficiently, provides assistance to families who are unable to have children for objective reasons. This center does everything to ensure this joy comes to families, and, of course, provides assistance to those in needs. The most difficult obstetric cases are carried out here, at this center."

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1e888d77-f67a-4f0a-b8e2-66cb7860eeee/conversions/54a47fa2-0519-45ae-a89b-134b7b98d3bf-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1e888d77-f67a-4f0a-b8e2-66cb7860eeee/conversions/54a47fa2-0519-45ae-a89b-134b7b98d3bf-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1e888d77-f67a-4f0a-b8e2-66cb7860eeee/conversions/54a47fa2-0519-45ae-a89b-134b7b98d3bf-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1e888d77-f67a-4f0a-b8e2-66cb7860eeee/conversions/54a47fa2-0519-45ae-a89b-134b7b98d3bf-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The expertise of Belarusian doctors is unique. Other significant achievements include the work of the intensive care and consultative team and the training center for conducting training sessions using modern simulation equipment.

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7ad84d34-72d0-4dc2-867e-5ba6e816379d/conversions/cabea70a-6f92-4f2e-825d-c4a88421a4a3-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7ad84d34-72d0-4dc2-867e-5ba6e816379d/conversions/cabea70a-6f92-4f2e-825d-c4a88421a4a3-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7ad84d34-72d0-4dc2-867e-5ba6e816379d/conversions/cabea70a-6f92-4f2e-825d-c4a88421a4a3-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7ad84d34-72d0-4dc2-867e-5ba6e816379d/conversions/cabea70a-6f92-4f2e-825d-c4a88421a4a3-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Hon. Mabel Memory Chinomona, President of the Senate of the Republic of Zimbabwe:

"We were very impressed by the efforts the Belarusian government is making to care for its citizens. The amount of effort invested in this healthcare facility, and the fact that any citizen can turn to it and receive assistance, was astounding. Mother and child are so important for the country, and the government understands this. Our country also needs something similar. And, of course, this is where we see an opportunity for cooperation."