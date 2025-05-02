3.65 BYN
Zelensky wants to get first installment from U.S. after mineral deal
Kiev expects that the first US contribution to the mineral deal will be air defense systems. Zelenskyy said this when speaking to journalists. The calculation is simple: the USA needs air defense to protect their own investments in Ukraine.
According to Zelensky, Trump responded to the proposal with a promise to think about it since "this is not free stuff".
Recall, the agreement with the United States still has to be ratified by the Verkhovna Rada - the vote is scheduled for May 8.
MPs complain that they are forced to vote blindly, without providing the texts of additional annexes to the deal. But Zelenskyy warned that those who do not approve the document will face problems.