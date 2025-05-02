Zelensky wants to get first installment from U.S. after mineral deal

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/110eceb8-8c6e-46a8-85f2-fce29cc93ab5/conversions/3f44aa07-2cab-4042-b1b6-3f744e0d289d-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/110eceb8-8c6e-46a8-85f2-fce29cc93ab5/conversions/3f44aa07-2cab-4042-b1b6-3f744e0d289d-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/110eceb8-8c6e-46a8-85f2-fce29cc93ab5/conversions/3f44aa07-2cab-4042-b1b6-3f744e0d289d-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/110eceb8-8c6e-46a8-85f2-fce29cc93ab5/conversions/3f44aa07-2cab-4042-b1b6-3f744e0d289d-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Kiev expects that the first US contribution to the mineral deal will be air defense systems. Zelenskyy said this when speaking to journalists. The calculation is simple: the USA needs air defense to protect their own investments in Ukraine.

According to Zelensky, Trump responded to the proposal with a promise to think about it since "this is not free stuff".

Recall, the agreement with the United States still has to be ratified by the Verkhovna Rada - the vote is scheduled for May 8.