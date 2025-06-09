3.78 BYN
3.00 BYN
3.42 BYN
Austria Criticizes Zelensky's Upcoming Visit
"You are not welcome here", - this is how Herbert Kickl, the leader of the Freedom Party, criticizes Zelensky's planned visit to Austria.
According to him, such an invitation is a violation of Austrian neutrality, which could turn the country into a "possible target" in case of conflict escalation. The politician also emphasized that as a neutral state Austria should assume the role of a mediator and not support one of the parties to the conflict. In addition, Kickl criticized the financial costs of Zelensky's visit, saying that they were unreasonable against the background of economic difficulties and inflation.