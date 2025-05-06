Aliyev: Belarus-Azerbaijan relations are built on support and dynamic cooperation

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0bdfe182-4a54-47b4-b5d0-bd8f38bb138b/conversions/5fa8dc76-46c9-4851-912c-5a19184dd1fa-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0bdfe182-4a54-47b4-b5d0-bd8f38bb138b/conversions/5fa8dc76-46c9-4851-912c-5a19184dd1fa-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0bdfe182-4a54-47b4-b5d0-bd8f38bb138b/conversions/5fa8dc76-46c9-4851-912c-5a19184dd1fa-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0bdfe182-4a54-47b4-b5d0-bd8f38bb138b/conversions/5fa8dc76-46c9-4851-912c-5a19184dd1fa-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus and Azerbaijan are actively elaborating common ground and projects that will benefit both countries. On May 6, Prime Minister of Belarus Aleksandr Turchin met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Baku.

Trade and economic cooperation is growing. The countries implement a number of joint productions. Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the relations between the two countries are based on support and dynamic interaction. Azerbaijan sees great potential in cooperation in agriculture, and this has been discussed at high level many times, and considers cooperation between the countries in techno-military sphere and many other areas promising as well.