Aliyev: Belarus-Azerbaijan relations are built on support and dynamic cooperation
Belarus and Azerbaijan are actively elaborating common ground and projects that will benefit both countries. On May 6, Prime Minister of Belarus Aleksandr Turchin met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Baku.
Trade and economic cooperation is growing. The countries implement a number of joint productions. Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the relations between the two countries are based on support and dynamic interaction. Azerbaijan sees great potential in cooperation in agriculture, and this has been discussed at high level many times, and considers cooperation between the countries in techno-military sphere and many other areas promising as well.
Afterwards, the government delegation headed for the town of Fizuli. Aleksandr Turchin together with his colleague Ali Asadov will visit the restored territories and a number of production facilities. Also today, a MAZ utility vehicle will be handed over to the Regional Rehabilitation, Construction and Management Service.