Andrei Krivosheyev names three reasons for Belarusian economy's resilience to stress

Delegate to the 7th Belarusian People's Congress, Director General of the Minsk-Novosti agency, and Chairman of the Board of the Belarusian Union of Journalists, Andrei Krivosheyev, shared his opinion on the Belarusian Socioeconomic Development Program for 2026-2030, emphasizing the uniqueness of the Belarusian model and its adaptability.

"The Belarusian socioeconomic model is renowned for its indigenous character and ability to adapt to external negative factors, to survive and develop in the most challenging conditions. In particular, we have the example of the COVID pandemic: the entire world was shut down, foreign trade was halted in many areas, but Belarus, as an export-oriented state, despite all these difficulties, survived and survived," noted Andrei Krivosheyev.