Andrei Krivosheyev names three reasons for Belarusian economy's resilience to stress
Delegate to the 7th Belarusian People's Congress, Director General of the Minsk-Novosti agency, and Chairman of the Board of the Belarusian Union of Journalists, Andrei Krivosheyev, shared his opinion on the Belarusian Socioeconomic Development Program for 2026-2030, emphasizing the uniqueness of the Belarusian model and its adaptability.
"The Belarusian socioeconomic model is renowned for its indigenous character and ability to adapt to external negative factors, to survive and develop in the most challenging conditions. In particular, we have the example of the COVID pandemic: the entire world was shut down, foreign trade was halted in many areas, but Belarus, as an export-oriented state, despite all these difficulties, survived and survived," noted Andrei Krivosheyev.
According to him, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is now setting more ambitious goals related to expanding the geography of exports. "This also affects the new geography of Belarusian exports. Algeria, the United Arab Emirates, the Sultanate of Oman, Myanmar, Vietnam, and Latin America—these are the reserves that give us the opportunity not only to directly export to foreign markets but also to ground our technologies, that is, to maintain a presence in these markets for the long term. When service logistics centers and Belarusian technology hubs are created, this creates a foundation for 10, 15, and 20 years to come," the All-Russian People's Assembly delegate emphasized.