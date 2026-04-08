3.73 BYN
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3.39 BYN
Belarus and Azerbaijan Plan to Enter New Markets with Joint Product
Minsk and Baku are strengthening cooperation. Now, there will be more Belarusian tractors in Azerbaijan, as well as trucks and municipal vehicles. Industrial cooperation and the demand for Belarusian equipment in Azerbaijan were discussed yesterday with Oleg Badalov, Deputy Chairman of the International Public Association "Congress of Azerbaijani Communities in Belarus".
"Belarusian tractors were very famous during the Soviet era. Eighty percent of Azerbaijan's tractor fleet is Belarusian. We have been cooperating for nearly 20 years. This year, we are setting a target of assembling 700 tractors, and 1,000 next year. This is a realistic goal, because our state and people need it," Badalov said.
We plan to enter third-country markets and offer joint products there. "These include Georgia, Central Asia, and Turkey. We started production in Turkey in 2019, but the pandemic halted the process, and now we plan to resume it," Badalov shared his plans.