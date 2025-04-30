3.65 BYN
Belarus and Nepal interested in closer cooperation
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Nepal (concurrently) Mikhail Kasko presented his credentials to President of Nepal Ram Chandra Paudel. This was reported by BELTA with reference to the press service of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.
The head of the Nepalese state warmly welcomed the Ambassador of Belarus and wished him successful and fruitful work for the benefit of the two countries.
During the ceremony, the head of the Belarusian diplomatic mission held a conversation with the President of Nepal, which touched upon various areas of cooperation in Belarusian-Nepalese relations. "The parties emphasized the mutual interest of Belarus and Nepal in closer cooperation in the economic, technical, educational and other spheres," the Foreign Ministry noted.
