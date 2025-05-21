Belarus and Nicaragua Sign $36 Million Contracts

Belarus and Nicaragua have signed contracts valued at 36 million dollars, marking a significant step in strengthening their cooperation. The agreements were finalized in Managua following a session of the Belarusian-Nicaraguan Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

Belarus is actively supporting exports to the Central American market, and the negotiations in Managua provided an opportunity to discuss additional avenues for mutual collaboration. The list of potential areas for cooperation remains open, reflecting a flexible and forward-looking approach.

Furthermore, Belarus is opening the vast EAEU market to Nicaragua, which is of great interest to its partners. Nicaragua has confirmed its intention to visit Belarus in June for the Eurasian forum. At the same time, Nicaragua’s strategic position in Central America offers enormous opportunities for Belarusian goods and services.