Belarus and Russia will launch single marketplace for jewelry sales

Belarus and Russia will sign an agreement on cooperation in the sphere of work with precious metals and stones. It is planned to launch a marketplace, which will ebable Belarusian and Russian jewelry manufacturers to promote their products in foreign markets.

The pilot version is to be launched as early as 2025. The Eurasian Development Bank will provide support to the project.

Participation of the two countries in the Kimberley Process has been also discussed. This is an international trade regime; its purpose is to prevent the flow of diamonds from conflict zones. This was discussed at a meeting with Russian colleagues at the Ministry of Finance on April 4.