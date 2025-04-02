Belarus and Vietnam: Strengthening Cooperation in Any External Conditions

Belarus is currently showcasing its industrial potential in the capital of Vietnam. On April 2, the major international exhibition Vietnam Expo, one of the leading events in Southeast Asia, was unveiled here. The business communities of both countries discussed prospects for collaboration during a business forum held in Hanoi.

Our brands are represented at a major exhibition in Hanoi

How long has the Vietnam Expo been around? Since the 1990s, they have seized every opportunity to showcase their riches. This is the oldest exhibition in the country, and Belarus has recently joined. Being here among hundreds of other companies means recognizing that there is indeed a place for us under this "sun," provided there is a desire to seize the opportunity.

And we are here! Our machinery (including the only assembly of cargo vehicles from the Minsk Automobile Plant in the region), our BELAZ trucks (supply has been resumed), tires, and dairy products. Soon, we will also introduce meat products. The Ministry of Agriculture and Food is confident that there’s no point in debating whether the Vietnamese market is necessary for us. The more markets we have, the fewer risks we face in case of storms in global trade.

Belarusian beef gains access to the Vietnamese market

It took our enterprises six years to gain access for Belarusian beef to Vietnam. The Deputy Minister recalls that it was one of the more challenging endeavors. The requirements for production and finished products are exceptionally high. Today, our processors (of which there will be around 20) are showcasing the finest Belarusian beef alongside global giants.

Belarus is prepared for complex challenges, whether it’s the long road to the consumer or national preferences (as the saying goes, tastes are subjective).

Belarus and Vietnam Aim to Increase Trade

Nguyen Thanh Nhat Tan, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Vietnam, stated:

"We attach great importance to the participation of the Belarusian government and its enterprises in the Vietnam Expo. This will strengthen economic and trade interaction between our countries and turn ideas into concrete projects and contracts. We are ready to create the most favorable conditions for Vietnamese and Belarusian enterprises to foster continuous interaction and achieve high results."

Half the job is already done. The free trade zone removes tariffs for us. This is a lifesaver for machinery. Our MAZ knows what it’s talking about. The local market sets barriers for importers. Currently, only the machinery assembled in Belarus and Vietnam is being purchased here. However, Vietnam can serve as our gateway to broader Asia.

Vadim Sadovsky, director of the MAZ representation in Vietnam, mentioned:

"We are currently in the Vietnamese market, but to expand into the Southeast Asian region, known as ASEAN, which includes more than 10 countries, we need to increase our level of localization to achieve 45%. After this, we will obtain a certificate of origin, confirming that the goods are produced in Vietnam. This allows us to supply equipment with zero customs duty, enhancing our competitiveness."

Business Forum in Hanoi

On April 2, the business communities of Belarus and Vietnam discussed ways to sell more, faster, and more efficiently. We have established ourselves in machinery, but we can also explore opportunities in pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and new food products. Just yesterday, we were striving to introduce our meat products here, and today at the forum the first batches were contracted. The head of one of the largest importing companies is confident that this is just the beginning.

At the business forum, the first contract for the supply of Belarusian beef to Vietnam was signed.

Deputy Prime Minister A. Sivak held negotiations with the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh