Belarus to Build 200 Ultra-Fast Chargers for Electric Cars

In 2026, Belarus will build over 330 new electric vehicle charging infrastructure facilities.

State-owned operator Belarusneft has announced plans to significantly expand its network. Particular emphasis will be placed on implementation of ultra-fast charging stations, of which about 200 are planned.