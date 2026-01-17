3.72 BYN
2.90 BYN
3.37 BYN
Belarus to Build 200 Ultra-Fast Chargers for Electric Cars
Text by:Editorial office news.by
In 2026, Belarus will build over 330 new electric vehicle charging infrastructure facilities.
State-owned operator Belarusneft has announced plans to significantly expand its network. Particular emphasis will be placed on implementation of ultra-fast charging stations, of which about 200 are planned.
These high-power stations will be built in Brest, Vitebsk, and Mogilev, as well as on major national highways.