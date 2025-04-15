The Belarusian delegation is currently engaged in negotiations with the President of Zimbabwe, exploring a comprehensive range of topics, including joint projects.

The primary objective of this visit is to review all previously established agreements and identify new avenues for collaboration.

On April 15, the Belarusian delegation visited a service center for domestic technology, which serves as a model for cooperation between Minsk and Harare. This facility exemplifies the mutually beneficial partnership that highlights how Belarus can more effectively promote its products in this market, while Zimbabwean partners can enhance the efficiency of their agricultural sector.

Over the past four years, thanks to Belarusian tractors, combine harvesters, and equipment, Zimbabwe's grain yield has more than tripled. The mechanization of the country's agriculture is a key focus, closely monitored by both presidents. As part of this initiative, over 2,000 pieces of machinery have already been delivered to the Zimbabwean market.

Victor Karankevich, the Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus, remarked, "In accordance with the agreements reached at the presidential level between Belarus and Zimbabwe, we are now implementing a third project that includes the supply of tractors and combines. The corresponding spare parts warehouse has been established here to ensure rapid response for both technical maintenance and equipment repairs, particularly for machinery operating in the fields during peak seasons. It was noted that, with an appropriate team of specialists and equipment, 95% of restoration work is carried out directly in the fields, beyond the service center. This further demonstrates that the approach is quality-driven and aimed at the ongoing development of this center."

New agreements are anticipated to be signed on Wednesday, April 16, during a session of the permanent commission for cooperation between Belarus and Zimbabwe. This session will be chaired by the head of Belarus's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Maxim Ryzhenkov, upon arriving in Zimbabwe, visited a company that specializes in the supply and servicing of modern Belarusian equipment, discussing with its leadership the prospects for expanding the delivery of agricultural, cargo, and specialized machinery.