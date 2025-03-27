Belarusian milk now in Senegal. First deal made on BUCE

Belarus expands the geography of marketplace trading. The Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange (BUCE) has made the first deal to sell dairy products to Senegal.

Recently, the accredited Senegalese food importer bought 125 tons of dried whole milk. The consignment was sold by a domestic dairy milk processing plant from the Grodno region.

Senegal is among the largest consumers of dairy products in West Africa. The country's imports in 2025 amounted to more than 30,000 tons of dairy products worth more than $100 million.