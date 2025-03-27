3.66 BYN
3.13 BYN
3.37 BYN
Belarusian milk now in Senegal. First deal made on BUCE
https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d39fb4b8-4b94-4b01-9df5-c3bc4c3930e7/conversions/c91c3046-1c83-408a-8cf1-49c955d1e36d-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d39fb4b8-4b94-4b01-9df5-c3bc4c3930e7/conversions/c91c3046-1c83-408a-8cf1-49c955d1e36d-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d39fb4b8-4b94-4b01-9df5-c3bc4c3930e7/conversions/c91c3046-1c83-408a-8cf1-49c955d1e36d-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d39fb4b8-4b94-4b01-9df5-c3bc4c3930e7/conversions/c91c3046-1c83-408a-8cf1-49c955d1e36d-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920wnews.byBelarus expands geography of marketplace trading
milk2025-03-28T06:12:55.000000Z00
Belarus expands the geography of marketplace trading. The Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange (BUCE) has made the first deal to sell dairy products to Senegal.
Recently, the accredited Senegalese food importer bought 125 tons of dried whole milk. The consignment was sold by a domestic dairy milk processing plant from the Grodno region.
Senegal is among the largest consumers of dairy products in West Africa. The country's imports in 2025 amounted to more than 30,000 tons of dairy products worth more than $100 million.
In addition, in March, the first transaction on import of dried whole milk through the exchange was also made by a company from Bulgaria.