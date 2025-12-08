Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
IndustryAgricultureTrade

Belavia Resumes Regular Flights from Minsk to Tel Aviv

Belavia Resumes Regular Flights from Minsk to Tel Aviv

Starting January 8, the Belarusian airline will resume regular flights from Minsk to Tel Aviv. Flights are scheduled twice a week. Flight duration is 6 hours 10 minutes, and the return flight takes 6 hours 25 minutes.

The airline explained that Tel Aviv was one of its first routes, with flights to this city launched back in 1995.

Разделы:

EconomyTransport