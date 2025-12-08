3.78 BYN
Belavia Resumes Regular Flights from Minsk to Tel Aviv
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Starting January 8, the Belarusian airline will resume regular flights from Minsk to Tel Aviv. Flights are scheduled twice a week. Flight duration is 6 hours 10 minutes, and the return flight takes 6 hours 25 minutes.
The airline explained that Tel Aviv was one of its first routes, with flights to this city launched back in 1995.