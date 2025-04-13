BelGee plant increases car sales in Russia by 50%. Reasons for rise in popularity

The volume of sales of Belarusian brand cars in the Russian market in the first quarter of 2025 increased by almost 50% compared to the same period last year.

At the end of the first three months of 2025, sales of cars in Russia reached 6,245 units (in 2024, 4,260 cars were sold during the same period).

Experts attribute the growing popularity of the Belarusian brand in Russia to the expansion of the model range with a mid-size universal crossover, as well as the creation and development of a specialized dealer network.