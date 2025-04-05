3.66 BYN
BUCE and Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange make agreement on cooperation
At the end of the first quarter, business circles from the UAE were among the leaders in terms of the amount of exchange transactions with residents of Belarus
The Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange (BUCE) and the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX ) have agreed to establish cooperation in clearing.
These are still new competencies for the Belarusian Exchange, but the head of the Dubai Exchange expressed readiness to provide BUCE clients with the access to services of the clearing house.
As a side note, this Emirati trading venue is the largest derivatives trading platform in the Middle East and North Africa region.
At the end of the first quarter, business circles from the UAE were among the leaders in terms of the amount of exchange transactions with residents of Belarus.