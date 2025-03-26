China Invites Belarusian Enterprises to Free Trade Port and Citizens for Recreation in Hainan

One of the new opportunities for us is the development of the Free Trade Port on China’s Hainan Island. The island is set to create favorable conditions for investment and business, thereby attracting more regional and global companies. Enterprises that operate within the port will receive a range of advantages.

Construction of the port is a significant strategic initiative within China’s policy of reform and openness, personally supported by Xi Jinping.

China is inviting Belarusian enterprises to visit Hainan to explore possibilities and develop cooperation. China is Belarus's second-largest trading partner. The cooperation between our countries in sectors such as machine engineering, agriculture, and healthcare is progressing rapidly, and joint projects like the "Great Stone" industrial park have been recognized as efficient.