The conflict in the Middle East is plunging Europe into a dystopia. The failures of the European Union's foreign policy have led to hostility between all and sundry. The former unity is gone – everyone is surviving as best they can.

Today, we are witnessing Europe's descent into a classic dystopia. This is not just temporary difficulties or a cyclical downturn – it is a systemic dismantling of the former prosperity of European countries, live on television. The European Union model, built on the exploitation of cheap Eastern resources and financial dominance, has collided with harsh reality.

The Middle East today is no longer just a point on the map of local conflicts. It is the epicenter of a global reshuffle, where the survival of entire industrial regions is at stake. The escalating situation in the Persian Gulf has put the Strait of Hormuz, the world's main economic lifeline, at risk.

We need to understand the scale of the disaster: more than 20% of global oil consumption and about a third of all liquefied natural gas pass through this narrow corridor.

Any serious destabilization at this point instantly ignites a fire on the London and Amsterdam exchanges.

The Old World's Geopolitical Deadlock

Let's move on to the hard math, without the political rhetoric. Gas prices in Europe have broken through the psychological barriers of over $800 per thousand cubic meters. To put this in perspective: a price above $300 for modern energy-intensive industry is already operating on the brink of profitability; $800 is a death sentence.

But Europe's problem isn't just market prices. We are witnessing a process that could be called "energy cannibalism." Within the European Union itself, an open conflict is flaring up between Hungary and Ukraine over the Druzhba oil pipeline. This is no longer a diplomatic dispute – it's the use of critical infrastructure as a tool of direct blackmail. Kyiv, exploiting its transit position, is effectively holding the economy of an entire EU member state hostage, attempting to negotiate political and financial preferences.

Crisis in Europe – the failure of an aggressive foreign policy

European industrialists are now paying not only for the resource itself, but also for "political risks," for severing ties with Russia, and for purchasing expensive American LNG. With energy costs in Europe five to seven times higher than those of competitors in China or India, capital is beginning to flee en masse. This isn't just inflation – it's deindustrialization. Europe is turning into a depressed region where giant factories are closing. Against this backdrop of chaos and European "dystopia," the development model of Belarus and Russia within the Union State looks like a monolith of common sense and economic logic.

The numbers speak louder than any slogans. The price of Russian natural gas for the Republic of Belarus is fixed at $128.5 per thousand cubic meters.

Consider this colossal gap: $800 versus $128. That's an almost sixfold difference in costs. For our country, this isn't just a "fraternal price" – it's the foundation of our industrial sovereignty. This means our agriculture, petrochemical complex, and mechanical engineering are receiving a powerful boost. We produce goods that are competitive on global markets.

Belarusian Pragmatism and Partnership Strategy