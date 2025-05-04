Contracts worth almost $19 million signed at Belarusian-Azerbaijani business forum in Baku

Contracts worth $18.9 million were signed following the Belarusian-Azerbaijani business forum in Baku. This was reported to journalists by Mikhail Myatlikov, Chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, BELTA reports.

According to Mikhail Myatlikov, a total of 12 documents were signed, three of which were signed online. "There were a large number of representatives of Azerbaijani business. Many, of course, are not meeting for the first time, we have already established friendly relations, but there were also those with whom we met for the first time," the Chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry noted.

Individual meetings are planned for the second day of the Belarusian business delegation's work. "As agreed, we are waiting for our partners from Azerbaijan at our Belagro exhibition in June. They have confirmed their presence. And we will participate in their international exhibition Caspian Agro from May 13 to 16 - 17 Belarusian enterprises have already confirmed their applications, which will present their new products in Baku," he said.

In particular, three contracts were signed at the business forum between Mostovdrev OJSC and Sosna CJSC for the supply of plywood, laminated flooring and MDF boards.

In addition, Kamvol OJSC signed contracts with Smart Style MMC and Baku Sewing House OJSC for the supply of fabric. A contract was also signed between Spartak JV OJSC and AZNUR for the supply of confectionery products.

An agreement of intent was signed between Borkof-Agro LLC and Stapri-Azerbaijan LLC for the supply of rubber plates, as well as a cooperation agreement between the LEMT Scientific and Technical Center of the BelOMO holding and the National Aviation Academy of Azerbaijan Hava Yollary CJSC.