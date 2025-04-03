In discussing sanctions, Deputy Valentin Semenyako from the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus stated that behind benevolent intentions lie purely mercenary interests.

Valentin Semenyako remarked, "When it comes to sanctions, we encounter a hybrid approach where behind noble intentions are purely commercial interests. The economic sanctions imposed against our country, China, and Russia are supposedly politically motivated: fighting for democracy, for human rights, and so on. However, in reality, they aim to eliminate economic competitors and attempt to achieve their economic goals, closing off certain markets to us while simultaneously promoting their own products, services, and goods in those markets."

He noted that when these mass sanctions were introduced, it was claimed that humanitarian shipments and medical supplies would remain unaffected. "However, the promises made by the West have not been fulfilled," he added.