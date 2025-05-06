Development of Greater Eurasian Partnership to be discussed at forum in St. Petersburg

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8131f713-a768-4ee6-9703-60c07d90db10/conversions/fd32e3a1-8ee5-433f-ad21-2b46a55a7c79-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8131f713-a768-4ee6-9703-60c07d90db10/conversions/fd32e3a1-8ee5-433f-ad21-2b46a55a7c79-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8131f713-a768-4ee6-9703-60c07d90db10/conversions/fd32e3a1-8ee5-433f-ad21-2b46a55a7c79-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8131f713-a768-4ee6-9703-60c07d90db10/conversions/fd32e3a1-8ee5-433f-ad21-2b46a55a7c79-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Special attention will be paid to the development of the Greater Eurasian Partnership within the framework of the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg.

The transformation of the global economic architecture under conditions of geopolitical turbulence requires fundamentally new approaches to trade and economic interaction.