Development of Greater Eurasian Partnership to be discussed at forum in St. Petersburg
Special attention will be paid to the development of the Greater Eurasian Partnership within the framework of the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg.
The transformation of the global economic architecture under conditions of geopolitical turbulence requires fundamentally new approaches to trade and economic interaction.
The Greater Eurasian Partnership is seen as a crucial platform for strengthening integration ties, expanding trade flows and launching joint projects in strategically important economic sectors.