Direct air service to connect Belarus and Vietnam

Minsk and Hanoi are interested in developing relations. This is evidenced by the activity of contacts between our countries at all levels. Vietnam is a strategic partner for us, a reference point for building up our economic presence in Asia. Vietnam's interest is also high. We are linked by trade and cooperation. However, we are counting on more, offering new initiatives.

Time-tested friendship - this is about Minsk and Hanoi without exaggerations and diplomatic euphemisms. We have had a lot of ties since Soviet times, and now relations are on the rise. This works both for supporting each other in the international arena and for dense economic contacts.

Belarusian beef on Vietnamese market

The local market already has our machinery (including the assembly of trucks from Minsk Automobile Plant in the region), our BELAZ's (deliveries have been resumed), tires, dairy products, and meat products are about to appear. The Ministry of Agriculture and Food is sure: there is no point in arguing whether we need the Vietnamese market or not. The more markets there are the less risks of being left behind in case of another economic storm.

Ivan Smilgin, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food of Belarus:

"Many people ask will it be profitable or unprofitable to supply beef to the Vietnamese market. The most important thing for us today is probably that the doors are open. Maybe today there are some problems with the price, but in six months they will say: we want to go to Vietnam, it has become very profitable there, and we are very interested. Therefore, our task today is to open markets, to open this door to supply our quality safe products."

The way to Hanoi, of course, is not a short one. In order to compete, we need to reduce costs, for example, by launching joint productions in the local market. A free trade zone (Vietnam and the entire Eurasian market has one) will level out duties for us. For machinery, it is a salvation at all. The local market sets barriers for importers. Cars of the joint Belarusian-Vietnamese assembly are bought only here. But Vietnam may become a window to the big Asia for us.

Vadim Sadovsky, Director of MAZ representative office in Vietnam:

"In order to enter the Southeast Asian region, the so-called ASEAN Union, which includes more than 10 countries, we need to increase the localization level and reach the 45% indicator. After that, we receive the relevant certificate that the goods are produced in Vietnam, and we can and have the right to supply equipment with zero customs duty, which increases our competitiveness."

Minsk intends to sell the most famous "Belarusian" in Hanoi. The ambassador confirms: joint assembly of tractors on the Vietnamese market to be!

Vladimir Borovikov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Vietnam:

"At the moment we have selected tractor models, about three of them, which are currently undergoing technical testing. What are we talking about? This is the topic of localization - what will come as parts from the plant in Minsk, what will be purchased by Vietnamese partners so that the tractor corresponds to the high level of quality for which Minsk Tractor Plant is famous."

The plan is to assemble a pilot batch of tractors. The site is available for this purpose, which means that solid investments are not required. This will accelerate the project implementation. However, the partners are ready to speed up in all directions - the main thing is to resolve fundamental issues.

Direct air service will connect Belarus and Vietnam