The countries with the cheapest and most expensive gasoline in Europe have been named.

The most affordable gasoline is found in Kazakhstan, where a liter of 95-octane fuel costs 1.73 Belarusian rubles. Russia follows with a price of 2.08 rubles per liter, placing Belarus in third position at 2.47 rubles per liter. Moldova and Bulgaria also rank among the leaders with prices around 5 rubles per liter.