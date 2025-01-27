RU
Does Belarus rank among European countries with cheapest gasoline?

The countries with the cheapest and most expensive gasoline in Europe have been named.

The most affordable gasoline is found in Kazakhstan, where a liter of 95-octane fuel costs 1.73 Belarusian rubles. Russia follows with a price of 2.08 rubles per liter, placing Belarus in third position at 2.47 rubles per liter. Moldova and Bulgaria also rank among the leaders with prices around 5 rubles per liter.

Conversely, the most expensive gasoline in Europe is sold in Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway, with prices ranging from 7 to 10 rubles per liter.