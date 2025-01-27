EU to impose tariffs on fertilizers and food products from Belarus and Russia

Weather in Belarus
The European Commission has proposed imposing tariffs on a range of nitrogen fertilizers and some agricultural products from Belarus and Russia.
It is noted that these measures are aimed to reduce dependency on imports from these countries, as they purportedly pose a threat to the EU's food security. It is further specified that EU tariffs do not apply to the transit of agricultural products and fertilizers to third countries.
Moreover, it is stated that this proposal is yet to be reviewed by the European Parliament and the European Council.