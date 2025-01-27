Weather in Belarus
With the arrival of Donald Trump, many things will change for the better. This opinion was shared by Serbian government minister Nenad Popović.
He bases his opinion on the initial steps taken by the American president, who decided that there are only two genders: male and female. According to him, this is a good sign. "In Serbia and Belarus, we uphold traditional values. We are traditional peoples," he noted. "This gives some hope that a normal dialogue will indeed begin, that the opinions of any country, whether small or large, will be respected. That we will be a Europe of free peoples."
Nenad Popović: "We in Serbia and Belarus do not allow anyone to interfere in our internal affairs. We want to cooperate with everyone for the benefit of all peoples. And the policies of our two presidents, the policies of our governments, must continue."