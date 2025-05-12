From supplies of elevators to air communication. Belarus and Udmurtia expand cooperation

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b84f2a04-65c4-42ce-9684-e63a3ed6d33b/conversions/3c53f1a2-7a33-45d5-9582-0bd0a600f3f0-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b84f2a04-65c4-42ce-9684-e63a3ed6d33b/conversions/3c53f1a2-7a33-45d5-9582-0bd0a600f3f0-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b84f2a04-65c4-42ce-9684-e63a3ed6d33b/conversions/3c53f1a2-7a33-45d5-9582-0bd0a600f3f0-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b84f2a04-65c4-42ce-9684-e63a3ed6d33b/conversions/3c53f1a2-7a33-45d5-9582-0bd0a600f3f0-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus and Udmurtia are expanding trade and economic cooperation: from supplies of transport and elevators to construction and air service. The Ambassador of Belarus met with the head of this Russian region in Moscow.

Today, the mutual trade turnover is $120 million, and given the potential for cooperation, there is every opportunity to increase it to $500 million. Today, Russia is implementing 19 large-scale projects, most of which are related to the renovation of transport in the regions.

In 2025 Belarus will supply Udmurtia 120 MAZ buses powered by gas motor fuel. The supply program will be extended until 2030, including not only Izhevsk, but also other district cities of Udmurtia.

Alexander Rogozhnik, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Russian Federation:

"In addition, we discussed the supply of elevator equipment. Today in the region about 3 thousand units need to be replaced. This could be the project that can be localized to some extent on the territory of the region's industrial enterprises. We are doing very well in the machine-tool industry, as well as in those high-tech projects that we are implementing within the framework of the Union State. We are moving very well in microelectronics. For the current period of 2025, the growth in trade turnover is more than 65%. This is a very good indicator, which we are trying to develop further."