Gas Price in Europe Increases by 40% for First Six Months
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Gas price in Europe has increased by 40% in the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2024, London Stock Exchange reports.
Rise in the cost was facilitated by increased withdrawal during the heating season; need to start filling storage facilities early for next winter and geopolitical risks.
At the same time, Europe's import of liquefied natural gas has set a new record for the fourth month in a row. The rate of gas injection into underground storage facilities increased significantly in June and is at its highest in the last three years.