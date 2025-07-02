Gas Price in Europe Increases by 40% for First Six Months

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e819c26a-025b-4cd4-af56-7c5a139ec262/conversions/46032285-818b-4482-85a3-ccf4a89525c3-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e819c26a-025b-4cd4-af56-7c5a139ec262/conversions/46032285-818b-4482-85a3-ccf4a89525c3-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e819c26a-025b-4cd4-af56-7c5a139ec262/conversions/46032285-818b-4482-85a3-ccf4a89525c3-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e819c26a-025b-4cd4-af56-7c5a139ec262/conversions/46032285-818b-4482-85a3-ccf4a89525c3-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Gas price in Europe has increased by 40% in the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2024, London Stock Exchange reports.

Rise in the cost was facilitated by increased withdrawal during the heating season; need to start filling storage facilities early for next winter and geopolitical risks.