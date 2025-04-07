Historic High - Belarus' International Reserve Assets Exceeds $10 billion

As of April 1, foreign-currency and gold reserves of Belarus exceeded $10 billion, having reached a historic high.

In March, the amount increased by 7%. Reserves in foreign currency increased by 5%, while the part made up by monetary gold increased significantly - almost 10%.

It is noteworthy that the country's international reserve assets have never reached $10 billion since the beginning of 2003. Since 2020, this amount has fluctuated within 7-9 billion.

Since the beginning of this year, the country's international reserve assets have only been growing. If on January 1 they amounted to about 8.9 billion, on February 1 they were already over 9 billion, and on March 1 - 9.4 billion.

However, at the end of the year, as planned by the National Bank and the Council of Ministers, the reserves should amount to at least 7.1 billion in dollar equivalent.