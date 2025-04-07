3.65 BYN
Historic High - Belarus' International Reserve Assets Exceeds $10 billion
As of April 1, foreign-currency and gold reserves of Belarus exceeded $10 billion, having reached a historic high.
In March, the amount increased by 7%. Reserves in foreign currency increased by 5%, while the part made up by monetary gold increased significantly - almost 10%.
It is noteworthy that the country's international reserve assets have never reached $10 billion since the beginning of 2003. Since 2020, this amount has fluctuated within 7-9 billion.
Since the beginning of this year, the country's international reserve assets have only been growing. If on January 1 they amounted to about 8.9 billion, on February 1 they were already over 9 billion, and on March 1 - 9.4 billion.
However, at the end of the year, as planned by the National Bank and the Council of Ministers, the reserves should amount to at least 7.1 billion in dollar equivalent.
The main factor of growth was the appreciation of gold (its price rose by a quarter in 2024).