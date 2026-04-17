Igor Sergeyenko spoke about breakthrough in Belarusian-Myanmar relations

Several meetings between the heads of state of Belarus and Myanmar resulted in the development of a roadmap for trade and economic cooperation for 2026-2028, the intensification of the work of the joint committee on trade and economic cooperation, headed by Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov on the Belarusian side and the appointed head of the Bellegprom concern. Dozens of meetings were also held at various levels of implementing ministries.

Cooperation between Belarus and Myanmar is steadily developing in many areas. According to Igor Sergeyenko, Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, in just two months of 2026, 40% of the total trade turnover of 2025 was reached. The discussion is not simply about supplying the engineering products Myanmar is interested in, but about organizing an assembly plant for tractor kits the country needs. This primarily concerns tractors from MTZ and MAZ. Myanmar is also interested in supplying medicines and potentially establishing pharmaceutical production there. Mutual agricultural product supplies are also being discussed (Belarus will supply Myanmar with dairy products, and Myanmar will supply Belarus with rice and various fruits).

"Following the state visit of the President (of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko - news.by) in 2025, a number of agreements were signed. The legal framework comprises 34 agreements, and the work continues. Both the parliament and the House of Representatives of the Council of the Republic are participating."

Myanmar is an additional gateway for the Republic of Belarus in Southeast Asia. Meanwhile, contacts are being established in various areas. In January 2026, the Consulate General in Minsk was transformed into the Embassy of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar in the Republic of Belarus. "This demonstrates serious attention to developing contacts with Belarus. Incidentally, Myanmar has significant experience in the mining industry and in the production of certain agricultural products," noted Igor Sergeyenko.

Myanmar has also expressed interest in Belarusian education. As the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly emphasized, there is currently a process of increasing the number of students studying at Belarusian universities. "We're currently talking about just over 50 people, but this number will increase every year. For the second year in a row, a group of schoolchildren is receiving health treatment at the Zubrenok National Health and Recreation Center, in accordance with the decision of the President of Belarus," Igor Sergeenko recalled.