Important Step in Development of Cooperation: MAZ Assembly Production May Be Established in Algeria

The assembly production for MAZ vehicles may soon be established in Algeria. This announcement followed the first meeting of the Joint Commission on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, which took place in Minsk.

Currently, the trade turnover between Belarus and Algeria stands at around $50 million, marking a staggering 16-fold increase since 2023. There is significant potential for further growth, with interest in restoring the production of Belarusian tractors (MTZ) in Algeria, as well as assembling BELAZ front-end loaders.

On April 17, partners signed a protocol detailing priority areas for new projects, marking a crucial and positive step in the development of cooperation.

Artur Karpovich, the Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade of Belarus, noted: "We acknowledge that, regrettably, the current trade flow has predominantly been one-sided, directed towards Algeria with our supplies of machinery, food products, and powdered milk entering this country. At the same time, we expressed our position that our gates and doors are open. We are ready to supply food products and electronic equipment produced in Algeria. We are also prepared to welcome children for health recovery; the first group will arrive this summer. The question of establishing direct air communication is being explored. Opportunities for collaboration with our BNBK corporation have been presented. We will provide our guests with additional documents and a presentation. This project has generated substantial interest."

Yusuf Sherfa, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Algeria, stated: "I am confident that our cooperation will be successful across various fields of economic, trade, and scientific activity. We have always been interested in agricultural machinery produced in Belarus, particularly tractors. We acknowledge Belarus's strong competencies in this field. Now we are discussing a joint venture for the assembly of agricultural machinery. I am certain that we have a promising future in this area."