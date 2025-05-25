Libya needs wide range of competencies - Belarusians are ready to offer

Benghazi is one of the main cities of northeastern Libya and one of the largest economic centers of the country. The thermometer registers usual +40 for this time of year. It is a bit unusual after the Belarusian May. You may ask, what are the important negotiations on Saturday? And everything is simple. Weekends, which are obvious for us, Belarusians, are officially working here. Libyans rest on Thursday and Friday.

Our government delegation has arrived at the invitation of the Libyan side. The key aspect of interaction is the economy. The country is recovering from a protracted crisis and is in a great need of various competencies. The Belarusians are ready to offer them.

Viktor Karankevich, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus:

"These are medical issues; this is the supply of medical equipment, drugs. Further work on training of medical personnel in the institutions of the Republic of Belarus. There are also issues of humanitarian aid. The establishment of joint ventures is being considered in a comprehensive manner, which will also provide for maintenance serviced of Belarusian equipment, supply of spare parts and repairs.

Issue number one is food security. Belarusians know how not to stay hungry even in not the most favorable climate. We offer our partners full support of the agro-process. Simplistically - from sowing wheat to the finished bread on the table."

Yuri Gorlov, Minister of Agriculture and Food of Belarus:

"Today we can organize wheat cultivation on the territory of the state, taking into account our agricultural equipment and the availability of our specialists. Accordingly, we will be able to obtain products that will be subsequently processed or used for mixed fodder, but mostly it will be the flour milling industry and flour production. We have enterprises in the Republic of Belarus, which are ready to organize the construction of a feed mill with a flour production shop."

The current visit is a continuation of the agreements at the highest level.

In February, the Belarusian leader received Field Marshal and Supreme Commander of the Libyan National Army Khalifa Haftar in Minsk. Then Alexander Lukashenko assured: we will fulfill everything we agreed on.

And now the Belarusian delegation is in Benghazi for the second time. It is a moment to move from words to deeds.

Abdulhadi Ibrahim Lahweej, Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Libya:

"The visit of our Marshal Haftar to Minsk and his talks with Alexander Lukashenko was a great incentive for further development of bilateral relations. We have known the President of Belarus for a long time, deeply respect him and consider him a close friend of the Libyan people. We see prospects in various areas that will bring prosperity to our peoples.

Belarusian machinery, especially tractors and buses, are in demand in countries with developing infrastructure, Libya is a promising market for domestic manufacturers. "Belarus has already presents itself well in business. MAZ buses will soon come to the streets of Benghazi."

Head of the National Development Agency of Libya Jibril Al-Badri, noted that Belarusian machinery, tractors have shown themselves well in the desert in Africa. "To this day, everything is at the highest level. It is equipped with air conditioning, it works without failure. The most important thing is that 4 wheels are leading - it helps us in our work in the desert. We are satisfied with this technique. It has shown itself worthy," he said.

Cooperation in humanitarian and social spheres is also important. Belarus offers Libya assistance in education and medicine, for example, in training narrow specialists. Local hospitals lack oncologists and surgeons.

Osman Abdul Jalil, Minister of Health of Libya:

"We are interested in a lot of areas. We know that Belarusian doctors have great experience in treating cancer patients, surgery, and physiotherapy. We are also considering the possibility of supplying Belarusian medicines."

Alexander Khodjaev, Minister of Health of Belarus:

"We have visited one hospital and one clinic today. I would like to note that at the moment the equipment that is used and that we have seen is up-to-date. I would like to note that these types of equipment are also produced in the Republic of Belarus. And it can be modernized at the expense of our equipment, which we could supply here.

A place where business meetings will be held and joint projects will be discussed in the future. The House of Belarus has appeared in the center of Benghazi. A spacious two-storey building, it remains to bring in furniture and create a cozy atmosphere, but this is left to the discretion of the owners.