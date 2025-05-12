Minsk to host Eurasian Economic Forum 2025 on June 26-27

The 2025 Eurasian Economic Forum (EEF) will be held in Minsk on 26-27 June. This is stipulated by Resolution of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus No.256 of 8 May 2025 "On the organization of the Eurasian Economic Forum in 2025 in Minsk", BelTA informs.

According to the document, the Eurasian Economic Forum will be held in the Minsk International Exhibition Center on 26-27 June. All expenses related to the organization of the forum will be covered from the budget of the Eurasian Economic Union, funds provided in the national budget for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to finance other matters related to international activities, as well as other sources not prohibited by law. When making purchases of goods (works, services) for the organization of the forum, the National Center for Marketing and Price Study has the right to apply the procurement procedure from a single source.