Mutual interest - Belarus discusses expansion of aircraft construction program with Russia
Belarus is discussing with Russia the expansion of the aircraft construction program. This was reported by Ambassador of Belarus to the Russian Federation Alexander Rogozhnik.
Almost two years ago, the parties signed a comprehensive interagency program for cooperation in this area. In continuation of this work, the Osvei project was launched. According to plans, a Belarusian-Russian prototype aircraft will be built in 2026.
In the future, the partners are considering the development of a large program in the field of aircraft construction with the inclusion of a number of Belarusian enterprises, such as the Minsk Civil Aviation Plant and the Orsha Aircraft Repair Plant.