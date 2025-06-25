Residents of Great Stone have tax breaks subject to one condition

With state support the residents of the Great Stone Industrial Park can avail of a profit tax benefit. The only condition is to have a certificate of their own production. This encourages enterprises to increase localization of their activities within the country.

Denis Meleshkin, Deputy Chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry: "One of the attractive features of the Great Stone is that the state provides certain benefits, in particular, on profit tax. To confirm the right to such benefit, enterprises-residents of the industrial park apply to the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to receive certificates of their own production. To help you understand, I'll give you some numbers. Today, 55 organizations in the Great Stone have already begun their activities. Of these, 52 currently have certificates. That is, almost all who have started working apply to the chamber to receive the appropriate certificates either for their own production or for the origin of the products."