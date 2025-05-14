Shpilevskaya: Belarusian expertise is of BRICS' interest

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ea5f1810-f59b-459a-bb46-f6af1040158e/conversions/57636d50-28a4-4019-86f4-b279cacd3fb6-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ea5f1810-f59b-459a-bb46-f6af1040158e/conversions/57636d50-28a4-4019-86f4-b279cacd3fb6-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ea5f1810-f59b-459a-bb46-f6af1040158e/conversions/57636d50-28a4-4019-86f4-b279cacd3fb6-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ea5f1810-f59b-459a-bb46-f6af1040158e/conversions/57636d50-28a4-4019-86f4-b279cacd3fb6-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus's expertise is of interest to the BRICS in various spheres. This was stated by Chairperson of the Belarusian Union of Women Olga Shpilevskaya at the II BRICS Women's Entrepreneurship Forum in Moscow. The Forum brought together representatives of more than 30 countries, including more than a thousand guests and about 200 speakers.

The BRICS Women’s Business Alliance (BRICS WBA) advocates maximum involvement of the fairer half of humanity into business. Such platforms are an opportunity to directly talk on the development of joint projects.

"Women very quickly find points of mutual understanding, mutual contacts, and there are a lot of topics here. And it is not only, let's say, technology, but also, for example, a health care, where our country has what to tell and what to show and what to teach. This mutual experience, mutual exchange is very important, and this platform is perfect for that, - commented Olga Shpilevskaya, Chairperson of the Belarusian Union of Women. - We received a proposal, and in November last year we set up an office of the BRICS Women's Alliance. Why? Because the expertise of Belarus in all spheres is of high interest."

