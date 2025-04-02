Technology and Innovation Exchange: Development of Industrial Cooperation Between Belarus and Russia

In the Union State, the conditions for cooperation are becoming increasingly comfortable and beneficial for both countries. There are numerous examples of successful interaction at the production level. In the southern region of Belarus, residents of the "Gomel-Raton" Free Economic Zone are effectively working to replace imported goods and components with domestic production, reducing reliance on imports while creating their own advanced technologies.

The Gomel-based enterprise "MIRTЕК-Engineering" has been in the market for over 12 years. As a resident of the "Gomel-Raton" Free Economic Zone, it develops and produces smart energy resource metering devices. These are genuine mini-computers that accurately monitor consumption and transmit data remotely.

The level of production equipment meets the highest global standards, featuring modern surface mount technology lines, soldering robots, laser engraving machines, and 3D printers. The domestic manufacturer is implementing innovative developments. Within the Union State framework, Belarus and Russia are making significant strides in industrial cooperation.

Nikita Shebalkov, General Director of the energy resource metering company, stated:

"Our cooperation with Russia is based on experience sharing and the exchange of technical, commercial, and software solutions. We have our own design bureau, as well as a bureau in our company in Russia that collaborates closely. We are two independent countries that, first and foremost, do not have to rely on anyone else — we have the strength to do so."

Each year, around 500,000 products are exported, with customers in Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Russia. Sales in the domestic market are also growing, largely due to the activation of import substitution policies and the pursuit of technological sovereignty in the Union State.

Sanctions are driving the push for import substitution. Another Gomel enterprise, which produces medical devices, highly values the long-term advantages of cooperation.

The company operates comprehensively with Russia in several areas—energy, medicine, and high technology. There are joint projects with research centers, and educational initiatives are being implemented.

With over 150 patented inventions to its credit, the enterprise is better known as a manufacturer of closure products. However, several years ago, it ventured into more complex medical technologies. A new complex covering an area of 12,000 square meters allowed the company to expand its portfolio of innovative products. The scale and technological advancement of this production make it unique not only for our country but also for the EAEU market as a whole.

Two-thirds of the sales volume goes to the Russian market.

A resident of the "Gomel-Raton" Free Economic Zone has developed around ten types of innovative products for the pharmaceutical industry, expanding its presence in new markets and reinforcing its positions in already established ones.

Stanislav Rychegov, Deputy General Director of "Alkopak," noted:

"We supply products to more than 15 countries worldwide. We are active in EAEU countries and are trying to enter the Middle Eastern market. We are quite open to negotiations, making it easy to communicate with partners. Hence, we are gradually and steadily growing."