Trade, investments, education, medicine - in focus of attention of Belarus and Pakistan in Minsk

Belarus and Pakistan are working on enhancing interaction and establishing new contacts at the business forum today. This is a powerful impetus to the development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation of business circles. The agenda was prepared taking into account the spheres of interests of the partners.

Today Minsk is hosting the Belarus-Pakistan Business Forum. This platform has already proved its efficiency. Exact here, many common initiatives for bilateral cooperation were launched in the past years. More than 120 enterprises from the Belarusian side and over 100 participants from the Pakistani side are taking part in the forum.

All are aimed at efficient work and, of course, a beneficial cooperation As a side note, diplomatic relations between the two countries count already more than 30 years. During this time, more than a hundred memorandums and agreements have been signed

Pakistan is interested in everything related to agriculture. One of the agricultural projects "Green Pakistan" is being implemented with the help of Belarusian agricultural machinery. In general, trade, investment, employment, education and medicine are in the focus of attention of the two countries.

Denis Moroz, Energy Minister of Belarus:

"The heads of our states have agreed to accelerate this relationship, to bring it to a new level. Over the past six months, experts from Pakistan and the Republic of Belarus have been working intensively, a range of negotiations has been held, and I think we are making an important breakthrough today - the Prime Minister's return visit to our country. The trade turnover between our countries in 2024 has exceeded 50 million dollars. This is quite a large amount, but it is far from the limit. I am absolutely confident that this visit and the business forum that is taking place here today will enable us to reach much higher figures."

Mikhail Myatlikov, Chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry:

"Due to the contacts that take place at the negotiations, new areas of activity are born. For example, in wood processing. This is a new area in which cooperation between the business of Pakistan and Belarus has started. Today there are deliveries of milk powder to Pakistan, baby food. Therefore, I think that the contacts that will take place at the forum will open new niches for interaction."

The program of Forum is intense. As a matter of fact, it is already the sixth one; the agenda includes negotiations, presentations of opportunities of the two countries, in particular, in the logistics, banking, industrial and trade spheres. After the plenary part, the program will include signing of documents - agreement in various areas between Belarusian and Pakistani organizations. All this, of course, will give impetus to bilateral cooperation.