What methods of pension payment exist in Belarus, explained by Ministry of Labor

What methods of post-employment benefits payment exist in Belarus, reminded the press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, BelTA reports.

The government agency noted that from July 1, 2024, retired persons under the age of 70 years, living in urban areas will get the payment of pensions through a basic bank account opened for its receipt with or without the issuance of a card.

However, some categories of pensioners have a choice to receive their pensions by post (including home delivery) or through a bank. These are disabled people, pensioners living in rural areas. And also citizens over 70 years of age, recipients who have limited ability to move independently, corresponding to functional class 3 and above, or who are caring for a disabled child under the age of 18 and receive the carer's allowance. People who registered at the place of residence in the same dwelling with a disabled person of group I who receives a pension through a postal service, or citizens who do not have identity documents and in respect of whom the internal affairs authorities have issued statements on confirmation of identity for the purposes of pension provision, may also choose.

Expenses for the delivery (payment) of pensions through the post office to the above categories of citizens are carried out at the expense of the budget of the social security fund.

In addition, if a citizen living in the city does not belong to the above categories, if desired, he/she can also receive a pension through the post office, but with payment at his own expense for the service of payment (delivery) of pension to the post office.