3.79 BYN
2.98 BYN
3.41 BYN
World Bank improves forecast for Belarus' GDP in 2025
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The World Bank has revised its GDP forecast for Belarus in 2025. Last year, the bank predicted growth of 1.2%, while now the economy is expected to grow by 2.2%. BelTA reports referring to the new report of the organization.
Thus, the World Bank has added 1% to the expected growth of the Belarusian economy this year.
In addition, the forecast for 2026 has become better: if previously forecasted growth of 0.8%, now - 1.2%. In 2027, they forecast growth at the level of 0.8%.