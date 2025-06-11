World Bank improves forecast for Belarus' GDP in 2025

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4c7d6134-29b7-4c19-8232-e29b64e61d79/conversions/bb14c5b9-409e-4b9d-8a89-428f31bd4118-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4c7d6134-29b7-4c19-8232-e29b64e61d79/conversions/bb14c5b9-409e-4b9d-8a89-428f31bd4118-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4c7d6134-29b7-4c19-8232-e29b64e61d79/conversions/bb14c5b9-409e-4b9d-8a89-428f31bd4118-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4c7d6134-29b7-4c19-8232-e29b64e61d79/conversions/bb14c5b9-409e-4b9d-8a89-428f31bd4118-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The World Bank has revised its GDP forecast for Belarus in 2025. Last year, the bank predicted growth of 1.2%, while now the economy is expected to grow by 2.2%. BelTA reports referring to the new report of the organization.

Thus, the World Bank has added 1% to the expected growth of the Belarusian economy this year.