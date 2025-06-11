Watch onlineTV Programm
World Bank improves forecast for Belarus' GDP in 2025

The World Bank has revised its GDP forecast for Belarus in 2025. Last year, the bank predicted growth of 1.2%, while now the economy is expected to grow by 2.2%. BelTA reports referring to the new report of the organization.

Thus, the World Bank has added 1% to the expected growth of the Belarusian economy this year.

In addition, the forecast for 2026 has become better: if previously forecasted growth of 0.8%, now - 1.2%. In 2027, they forecast growth at the level of 0.8%.