The atmosphere is good, honest, people are laughing, people are friendly. I am delighted and happy to be in Belarus. I am a member of the parliament of the canton of Basel, Switzerland. And I can say that the elections in your country are better organized. In Switzerland, there is a lot of fraud in elections, we vote by mail. And our people no longer vote at polling stations as they do here. So I am delighted. The European Parliament is criminal. The European Union is also criminal. They have to do everything America says, Europe itself is poorly organized. I come from Western Europe, where everything is created for gays, lesbians, and lustful people, families are falling apart. And since Belarus remains a beautiful country with healthy and good people, some do not like it. This is simply an information war between the West and the East, and the Western media are lying.

Eric Weber, International Observer (Switzerland)