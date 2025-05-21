EU to end duty-free trade regime for Ukraine from June

Starting from June, the European Union will abolish the duty-free trading regime with Ukraine. This significant change, announced by the European Commission, signifies a substantial increase in tariffs on Ukrainian agricultural exports—an adjustment expected to result in losses estimated at around 3.5 billion euros, even under the most conservative calculations.

Brussels has promised to consider the possibility of quotas for certain categories of goods, a measure intended to help Ukraine withstand the initial shock. However, this issue remains unresolved, and it is uncertain whether any such measures will be implemented.

The decision to revoke the duty-free regime with Kiev can be viewed as a notable victory for European farmers, who have been protesting against Ukrainian dumping practices over the past few years. Nonetheless, this move addresses only a portion of the challenges faced by the agricultural community.