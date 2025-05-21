3.71 BYN
3.00 BYN
3.41 BYN
EU to end duty-free trade regime for Ukraine from June
Starting from June, the European Union will abolish the duty-free trading regime with Ukraine. This significant change, announced by the European Commission, signifies a substantial increase in tariffs on Ukrainian agricultural exports—an adjustment expected to result in losses estimated at around 3.5 billion euros, even under the most conservative calculations.
Brussels has promised to consider the possibility of quotas for certain categories of goods, a measure intended to help Ukraine withstand the initial shock. However, this issue remains unresolved, and it is uncertain whether any such measures will be implemented.
The decision to revoke the duty-free regime with Kiev can be viewed as a notable victory for European farmers, who have been protesting against Ukrainian dumping practices over the past few years. Nonetheless, this move addresses only a portion of the challenges faced by the agricultural community.
Recently, in Szczecin, Poland, farmers staged another protest, this time opposing the influx of inexpensive South American products into the EU. Several months ago, the European Commission signed agreements that virtually eliminated tariffs on Brazilian soy, Argentine meat, wheat, and other foodstuffs, opening European markets to these imports. This development has sparked concern among local farmers, who fear that increased competition from cheaper foreign produce will threaten their livelihoods.