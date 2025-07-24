The conflict erupted following a statement by Audrius Valotka, head of Lithuania’s State Language Inspectorate, asserting that all education in the country should be conducted strictly in the state language, Lithuanian.

Gżegżóž Poznański, the temporary chargé d'affaires of Poland in Vilnius, deemed such remarks unacceptable and stated that "there is no place for disrespect toward other nationalities within the European Union." Meanwhile, Poznański did not comment on similar statements made by politicians from the Baltic States regarding the Russian-speaking population or on the Russophobic attitudes prevalent in Poland itself.