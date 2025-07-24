The memoranda from Russia and Ukraine were published even after the first round of negotiations. The Ukrainian memorandum stands in stark opposition to Russia’s position. Russia, on the other hand, entered the negotiations with clear, defined objectives — to grant Ukraine neutral status without NATO membership, to limit the Ukrainian army so that it does not amass 2 million soldiers near Russian territory, to cease the persecution of the Russian-speaking population, and to recognize the annexed territories as Russian.

However, Ukraine claims it will never agree to such terms. Its demand for a 30-day ceasefire appears to be an attempt to undermine Russia’s initiative on the frontlines. Is this truly the case? Analyst Pavel Zhdanovich shared his perspective.

"Unfortunately, the content of the memoranda and the attempts to reach any peaceful resolution seem exceptionally vague at this point. Certainly, contacts are maintained through specific channels, but presently, the Russian Federation insists on the positions it has previously articulated."

The analyst pointed out that various experts have noted that the apparent emotional neutrality of the Russian side during these negotiations reflects a professional and deliberate strategy, aimed at eliciting certain external reactions, such as misinformation or provocations.