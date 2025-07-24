President of Belarus Gives Interview to One of World's Most Renowned Publications

The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has given an interview to one of the most prominent international publications, reports BELTA.

The name of the media outlet and the interviewer's name have not been disclosed yet. This was the request of the publication itself—to preserve the intrigue and exclusivity of the material.

As Belarusian Presidential Press Secretary Natalya Eismont explained, Alexander Lukashenko spoke with the journalist for over two and a half hours. "It was in the format of a classic, so to speak, interview. Afterwards, the conversation continued off the record. That is, in total, it was a three-hour, extremely candid discussion—both frank and substantive," she said.

The interview covered a wide range of topics, including:

- The peace process between Russia and Ukraine: Lukashenko’s perspective and Belarus’s role.

- Belarusian-American negotiations: how they started, their progress, and what the President expects from them.

- Multi-vector policy: how it is viewed from the outside, criticisms faced, and whether the President feels concern from Russia.

- Active international dialogue of Belarus and sanctions imposed by the USA and EU.

- The special military operation: details of its beginning.

- Belarusian-Russian exercises "Zapad-2025" and changes in their plan: what is the purpose?

- Nuclear weapons and the "Oresnik" missile complex as strong arguments. What did Americans say about this?

- Sovereignty of the country and ensuring its security: philosophical and practical views on fundamental issues.