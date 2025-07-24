For Belarus, the conservation of natural resources and the minimization of anthropogenic impact are strategic priorities. The country's stance on climate change issues was articulated by the Prime Minister.

Belarus is among the participants of the International Environmental Conference held in Altai. The global attention to preserving the planet’s ecological purity is increasing. Participants emphasized that this is not merely a trend but an essential condition for establishing a solid foundation for sustainable socio-economic development.

Our environmental priorities are outlined in various strategic documents, including the Concept of National Security. This underscores the importance of environmental protection and the rational use of natural resources. Prime Minister Alexander Turchin emphasized that Belarus will not rest on its laurels.

"Thanks to systematic and targeted efforts, Belarus currently ranks 32nd out of 180 countries in the global ecological efficiency index. The Republic of Belarus will not stop at the achieved results and will continue to strive toward fulfilling its environmental protection and natural resource management goals. We are ready to actively participate in shaping the green agenda of the Commonwealth of Independent States and are interested in implementing joint projects with partners within the CIS and other integration unions," stated Prime Minister Alexander Turchin.