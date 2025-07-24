3.71 BYN
Bloomberg: Kiev Undermines EU Accession Talks with NABU Law
With the legislation on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), Kiev has undermined the process of opening the first cluster of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union, Bloomberg reports.
The article specifies that to begin the procedure, the country must bring its laws and systems into line with the 27 countries of the union. Journalists note that now joining the union is a distant prospect for Kiev.
Another batch of popular memes overtook Zelensky and Yermak after the Financial Times published an article about their joint sleep and leisure.
The article noted that they sleep next to each other in a bunker, and start their mornings with workouts together. The imagination of social media users can no longer be stopped.