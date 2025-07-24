3.71 BYN
2.94 BYN
3.46 BYN
Trump Cuts U.S. Foreign Aid Spending
Text by:Editorial office news.by
U.S. President Donald Trump signed a bill to reduce U.S. government spending on foreign aid by $9 billion.
The document was previously adopted by both houses of the U.S. Congress. Since the expenditures for these items were included in the budget, the corresponding decisions were required by the Senate and the House of Representatives.
Trump, commenting on the adoption of the bill in Congress, noted that "Republicans have been trying to do this for forty years, but have failed."