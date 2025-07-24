3.71 BYN
2.94 BYN
3.46 BYN
Wenchuan: All Issues Should be Resolved at Negotiating Table
No external shocks will change the fundamental characteristics of the Chinese economy. This answer was given during a press briefing at the Chinese Embassy in Minsk to a question about American tariffs on products from China.
According to the latest data, the average growth rate of the Chinese economy over 4 years was 5.5%, and China's annual contribution to global economic growth remains at 30%. The country has been ranked first in the world in terms of industrial production for 15 years in a row. In turn, the Chinese Ambassador to Belarus noted that all issues should be resolved at the negotiating table.
"There is a good proverb in Russian: "Don't have 100 rubles, but have 100 friends." We do not consider countries as enemies, for China there are only close friends and potential friends. If we have countries with which there are any contradictions or disputes, then the issue can be resolved through peaceful dialogue, negotiations. All issues should be resolved at the negotiating table," said Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Belarus, Zhang Wenchuan.