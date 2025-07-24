No external shocks will change the fundamental characteristics of the Chinese economy. This answer was given during a press briefing at the Chinese Embassy in Minsk to a question about American tariffs on products from China.

According to the latest data, the average growth rate of the Chinese economy over 4 years was 5.5%, and China's annual contribution to global economic growth remains at 30%. The country has been ranked first in the world in terms of industrial production for 15 years in a row. In turn, the Chinese Ambassador to Belarus noted that all issues should be resolved at the negotiating table.