Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, stated that if a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Zelensky were to take place, it should serve to finalize the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis and formalize all agreements reached. This was reported by TASS.

According to Peskov, such a meeting is unlikely to occur in the near future.

"Our position is very well known; it is outlined in the draft memorandum that was handed over to the Ukrainian side," the Kremlin representative explained.